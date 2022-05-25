Create your world of excitement: Watch GMJ to win $300 worth of Florida lottery tickets

You can’t win if you don’t watch! Join the First Coast’s favorite morning show, Good Morning Jacksonville, at 6 a.m. Monday, May 30 to Friday, June 3 and try your luck at Florida Lottery’s newest watch-to-win contest. It’s the Florida Lottery World of Excitement Watch-to-Win promotion. Watch GMJ for the word-of-the-day on WTLV NBC12 and WJXX ABC25, then register your guess on our link below or our First Coast News Facebook page for your chance to win $300 worth of Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets. Plus, you may have a chance at winning the Grand Prize, $500 in electronic store gift cards. The promotion runs through Friday, June 3.