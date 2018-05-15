JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Louis Gonzalez has built his business from the ground up. Standing in the showroom looking out across Highway Avenue, he sees a potential threat to his business.

"If it rains pretty hard, it will build up out there," said Gonzalez. "I can't really afford to do a remodel every other year."

Last year, the water came rushing into his building, Creative Countertops, and flooded the showroom and the plant.

"At least it was up to that mark about eight inches," he said.

Gonzalez blames the flooding on a city ditch which he said the city has failed to maintain properly and timely.

"They just never came out," he said. "I have called them at least four times."

The water level in the ditch is very high and it is not flowing freely. It is about eight feet deep and full of debris making it easy to overflow.

"I'm afraid if they don't do anything we will get a repeat and it is not just out place it is our neighbor too," he said.

Gonzalez has a record of his calls to the city. It began June 3, 2017. He followed up with another call on August 10 and was given a CARE number.

Then Irma happened in September. There was no response to his complaints in June and August so the ditch overflowed across Highway Avenue and right into his business.

Gonzalez said he renewed his efforts in 2018.

He called February 14 of this year and March 26, and was given a new case number.

There was no contact from Public Works or anyone with the city. No promise that the city will address the issue, nothing.

Gonzalez decided to let his fingers do the dialing again on May 14.

His biggest disappointment in the government he supports and pays taxes to is the lack of response from anyone.

"We are just laid back cabinet people. We don't want to have to get angry about things that doesn't pertain to out jobs," said Gonzalez,"We just want them to do what they're supposed to do and not give us the runaround."

On Your Side contacted the city and we are awaiting their response and intent to resolve this issue.

In the meantime, we have been in contact with District Councilman Garrett Dennis.

Dennis said he was unaware of the issue and will reach to his constituent to resolve the issue.

