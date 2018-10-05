ORANGE PARK, Fla. -- Marisol Pabon- Ruiz lives in a modest cinder block home. In 2016, it was in desperate need of repair and her homeowner's insurance was in jeopardy.

"I had damage and they were going to cancel my policy," she said.

Ruiz turned to SHIP Clay County. SHIP is the acronym for the State Housing Initiative Program. It is there to help those who qualify to rehabilitate their homes.

"I didn't have the money to make the repairs,' she said.

SHIP provided contractors to renovate her Orange Park home. The work began in 2016 and by January 2017 she was given a Certificate of Completion.

"I am still having problems," said Ruiz. "This is not a free program. I have to pay for it."

The contract called for the re-piping of her home. Ruiz said in one room the contractor refused to hide the pipes behind the drywall.

"He told me it is not a luxury it is a necessity," said Ruiz.

The roof was replaced but she said there's still a leak in the patio roof and when it rains it pours.

She also claims that the contractor had the plan to relocate the Air Conditioner return in the drywall, but all he left behind was a hole, no metal return.

And in the laundry room, there's no place to drain the water from the washing machine

"I have to guide the hose and put it into this sink over here so the water can go out and I can wash," said Ruiz.

County records show an inspector approved the work to her home.

"Right now I feel I am paying for something that is not finished," said Ruiz.

She signed a second mortgage with SHIP --zero interest -- and there's a lien on her home.

Ruiz now questions the quality of the work and the value of the items, for example, the six-panel front entry door costs $675 in her contract. Online the same door sells for $106.

"I would like them to finish the job that's my priority, my concern," Ruiz said.

The administrator for Clay County SHIP program was not available for comment.

Jamie Ross with the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, which funds SHIP programs, said rehab disputes is common with the program.

She said this will be determined by the scope of the contract.

© 2018 WTLV