JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Anyone who has seen the grainy image of an atomic bomb exploding of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will never forget it.

It changed World War two and it revealed the explosive power of the atomic bomb

"The government told us nothing about radiation," said James Snellen.

Snellen was stationed on the USS Cofer.

Nagasaki was bombed August 9, 1945. He said on September 17 his ship was sent to the city to pick up prisoners of war.

"We spent five days in Nagasaki before we left," he said.

Snellen, now 92, is trying to convince the VA that his skin cancer is related to his radiation exposure.

"I've had Basal and the second stage," he said. "My first cancer was in 1983 found in Oklahoma City."

His dermatologist told him and the VA that there is a greater than 50% likelihood that his cancer is related to Nagasaki and the weeks spent in the Pacific.

Snellen said in 2006 he filed a appeal with the VA to make his cancer service connected.

"Not too long ago they found forty places on top of my head," he said

The gunner's mate has kept up with the most of those who served on the USS Cofer and said he noticed a common thread in their passing.

"Most of them died from cancer, various forms of station," he said.

A few months ago Congressman John Rutherford's office stepped in to help the decorated veteran.

In August, the appeals board promised priority processing because of his age, but his status remains unchanged.

"I have suffered with them back and forth I just feel like I have been mistreated," he said.

On Your Side reached out to the VA and so far, no response. The congressman's office told us it is actively working the case.

"Congressman Rutherford’s office regularly helps constituents with interactions they have with federal agencies, including the VA, to ensure that citizens receive due process and help them get fair and timely responses. It is our policy, however, to refrain from sharing information relating to individuals and their cases given our obligation to protect their privacy. The Privacy Act requires that we obtain consent from a constituent to contact a federal agency on their behalf, and that consent does not extend beyond the agency in question.

