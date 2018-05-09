A widow from Jacksonville is hearing better news from a moving company after her belongings arrived in pieces.

Edie Anderson contacted First Coast News after a moving company she hired for an out-of-state move allegedly damaged dozens of items and furniture and charged her double the amount originally quoted.

Van Lines USA's claims department told her they would pay $67 for the damaged items, significantly less than they were valued by Anderson.

This week, the company's claims department changed its offer to $1,000 instead of $67.

Anderson said the 'move nightmare' from Florida to North Carolina was her first relocation without her late husband.

"We were planning on moving six years ago prior to him getting sick and getting prostate cancer," Anderson said. "It's been one thing after another and now this, it's just too much for one person to handle."

A supervisor for Van Lines USA told First Coast News their general insurance policy covers only 70 cents a pound and even less if the item is not in excellent condition.

The claim form for Van Lines says the company is not liable for any items damaged in transit.

When hiring a mover, it's important to know up front what will be covered and what insurance is available if damages happen.

The Better Business Bureau recommends verifying the mover's claims, credentials and professional memberships. Also, protect your possessions with 'full value protection' insurance. Insurance that reimburses by the pound, like in Anderson's case, may not adequately cover expensive items that are light in weight. More BBB tips on moving here.

