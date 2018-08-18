A Jacksonville woman is calling her out-of-state move a double shock nightmare.

Edie Anderson said boxes of her household items were wrecked after she hired a moving company to transport her things from Florida to North Carolina. Her biggest shock, however, came when she opened the bill.

An initial quote from a third party company for between $3,900 and $4,111 sky rocketed once the actual moving company arrived.

Anderson's bill from Van Lines USA Inc. totaled $8,965.

She said the company wouldn't budge on the higher than expected bill and only offered $67 for her claim for the damaged items.

Company supervisor Haim Shulaman told First Coast News he admits the movers did a poor job and have been fired. The disparity between the quote and charge he said is a result of Anderson getting a quote from a 'middle man' company who then transferred the job to Van Lines USA.

Shulaman said the disconnect has caused problems across the industry. Van Lines USA determined Anderson required two thirds more space than expected, leading to the need for two trucks instead of one. Shulaman said he was surprised the claims department only offered $67 for the broken items but promised to work with the department to get a better solution for Anderson.

The Better Business Bureau recommends verifying the mover's claims, credentials and professional memberships. Also, protect your possessions with 'full value protection' insurance. Insurance that reimburses by the pound, like in Anderson's case, may not adequately cover expensive items that are light in weight. More BBB tips on moving here.

