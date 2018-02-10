Dillard's department store is one of the anchors at Jacksonville's Town Center. A local make up artists who said she frequents the store is accusing the business of profiling her.

"I feel like I will never be comfortable shopping again in any store because of how they made me feel," said Destiny Aeinpour.

Aeinpour, 22, was in the store Monday shopping for a dress for her brother's wedding and said that's when she experienced the worst day of her life.

"I was profiled for whatever reason," she said. "I think it is the brown color of my skin."

Aeinpour said she entered the store with a maroon dress she purchased at a boutique to compare it with a dress at Dillard's.

Once she was in the store, Aeinpour said she immediately felt unwelcome as employees stared at her.

"I didn't really think that this was actually happening to me," she said. "It is something you hear about on the news."

The cosmetologist said she always buys her make up from the store, but this is the first time she has really shopped in the women's department. She said as she was leaving the store it turned ugly.

"A security guard ran in front of me and told me to stop," she said.

Aeinpour said in that instant she went from the innocent shopper to a shoplifting suspect. "I was humiliated and scared to be honest," she said.

The mother said her two month old baby was in the stroller. She tried calling her husband to the store and was told she couldn't.

"My heart completely dropped. I knew in my mind and heart that I did not do anything," Aeinpour said.

The security guard and store employee escorted Aeinpour to a backroom where she was questioned and her belongings searched.

"They began to search my stroller and my diaper bag and I told them this is not their merchandise. I began crying because I was so overwhelmed," Aeinpour said.

The employees told Aeinpour that they were looking for a blue dress.

They didn't find it on her, or any other stolen merchandise.

Store management apologized and sent Aeinpour on her way, but she said the pain she experienced will never go away.

"When I think of Dillard's, I am going to think of that situation from now on," she said.

On Your Side reached out to Dillard's in Town Center Tuesday and a manager who said his name is Roger declined to answer any questions. He refused to give his last name and hung up the phone.

Dillard's corporate office in Arkansas tells On Your Side, "We are looking into the matter and will respond as appropriate directly to Mrs. Aeinpour," said Julie Johnson Guymon.

If you're profiled, what should you do?

If you believe you were profiled based on race or gender, you should document the details, time, place and parties. Once that is completed file a complaint with the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission and/or the U.S. Justice Department Civil Rights Division.

© 2018 WTLV