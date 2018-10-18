A JTA bus that crashed with elderly passengers onboard could have been prevented, according to witnesses.

A truck traveling on Springfield Boulevard crashed into the city bus traveling on 44th Street toward Pearl Street carrying 8 people, according to JTA's spokesperson.

The spokesperson said several passengers claimed injuries on Thursday afternoon while paramedics treated some on scene. The driver of the truck, however, blames the city for the crash.

Don Bennett said he was taking an unfamiliar route when he entered the intersection, unaware the traffic in his lane were required to stop and yield.

"I'm worried someone on the bus was hurt," Bennett said. "I just kept going and I didn't see the stop sign because it's covered by a tree that's been there for God knows how long."

Investigators were on scene Thursday and authorities have not released the official cause of the crash.

The stop sign, covered by the leaves of a palm tree, sits next to a pothole that has its own orange caution sign indicating city workers have visited the area recently.

A Google Maps history search shows the sign has become less visible over time since 2011.

Springfield Boulevard at 44th Street in Jacksonville in 2015 (PHOTO: Google Maps)

A crash with injuries was investigated by JSO at the same intersection on August 16, according to Florida Highway Patrol's database. Four other crashes happened there in the past five years.

First Coast News reached out to the City of Jacksonville after hours on Thursday following the afternoon crash and is waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, Bennett hopes immediate action will be taken to keep others from making the same dangerous cross.

"I don't know what happens now but I'd like to hope that it takes someone almost dying for the city to work on their roads," Bennett said.

City complaints can be reported to the City of Jacksonville by calling 904-630-CITY or online here.

