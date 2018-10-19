Less than 24 hours after First Coast News' On Your Side team aired a story about a JTA bus crash that the driver says was caused by a hidden stop sign, the City of Jacksonville has completely rid of the tree that blocked the sign.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

A truck traveling on Springfield Boulevard crashed into the city bus traveling on 44th Street toward Pearl Street carrying 8 people, according to JTA's spokesperson.

The spokesperson said several passengers claimed injuries on Thursday afternoon while paramedics treated some on the scene. The driver of the truck, however, blames the city for the crash.

"I'm worried someone on the bus was hurt," Bennett said. "I just kept going and I didn't see the stop sign because it's covered by a tree that's been there for God knows how long."

READ MORE >> On Your Side: Hidden stop sign leads to JTA bus crash in Brentwood neighborhood

As seen in the photo, the stop sign also sits next to a pothole that has its own orange caution sign indicating city workers have visited the area recently.

The City released the following statement to First Coast News:

"There have been no recent complaints regarding this issue in the City's CARE system. Public Works has since sent a crew to trim the tree."

© 2018 WTLV