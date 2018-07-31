JACKSONVILLE, FL -- It is a problem that impacts five or more homes on Moret Drive East. They're calling it a sinkhole but in reality, the problem is soil erosion.

"It has been a problem for years," said Mathew JonJock," for me and my neighbors down the road."

A throat cancer survivor JonJock speaks in a very low voice, but his frustration is loud and clear. He is one of the concerned property owners.

"My neighbor's property is all washing down too," he said.

In his backyard, there are holes about one foot deep, directly related to the erosion. In fact, the concrete decking around his swimming pool is now sinking,

"The problem is the drainage ditch on the other side of my fence," he said.

Jonjock said a state contractor provided bags of concrete to his neighbor but the issue is bigger than one neighbor.

"They called that a fix?" said JonJock.

Now his wooden privacy fence is leaning partially due to its age and to the soil erosion.

"I want them to just put some dirt back there or something to keep our properties from washing away," he said

On Your Side Confirmed that Florida Department of Transportation owns a portion of the property. A spokesperson responded to our questions with this:

A portion of the drainage canal on S.R. 134 between Moret Drive and Jammes Road is maintained by the Florida Department of Transportation. The open portion of the drainage canal is owned by the City of Jacksonville. Typically, when a maintenance concern is reported to the department, a maintenance contractor is deployed to review the area in question. Generally, if a specific action can be taken to immediately address the concerns, such as filling a pothole, appropriate maintenance will be performed. FDOT will review these concerns and take appropriate action.

On Your Side checked with the city and found a complaint history.

Moret Drive residents complain of backyards eroding due to condition of nearby drainage ditch by Destiny Johnson on Scribd

City Councilman Garrett Dennis reached out to the Public Works Department and they promised to send a crew to the area to see what can be done.

© 2018 WTLV