Mira Vista Condominium is an upscale community and a gated neighborhood.

Jacksonville attorney and business owner Nadia Jones has lived there two years. She said it has been a good experience until Wednesday.

"We were trying to enjoy the last days of Summer," said Jones.

She said they were enjoying the day at the swimming pool when a woman began screaming at her and her children.

"There aren't that many families of color in this community," said Jones.

She believes it is because of her color. The person, in a boldface manner, told her to leave the pool.

"She was very loud and saying if you're a non resident you need to leave," said Jones.

Jones said she has used the pool before and didn't understand why her presence was a problem for this resident. She said in retrospect she was clearly targeted.

"It doesn't take an attorney to know when you're being targeted for the color of your skin and simply for who you are," she said.

Her daughter quickly grabbed the cellphone and recorded the end of the verbal exchange. There was no physical contact, but she said it was a long ordeal.

"She really made me feel like I was trespassing almost like criminals for doing nothing," said Jones, "and I have been living there for almost two years."

Jones posted the details along with a short video clip on Facebook. She wants the community to know that things like this do happen.

"She was using intimidation tactics trying to get us to leave," she said.

Who is this person? Jones said the woman would only identify herself as the 'Queen of the pool ' but even if she is, she said that does not give her the authority to act the way she did.

She calls herself "Queen of the Pool" at Mira Vista condos in Jacksonville.

"I've been really kind of reflecting on what happened and I felt dirty, I felt like a criminal, I was ashamed and I did nothing wrong," said Jones, "I was just trying to enjoy and afternoon with my kids at the pool."

She has filed a complaint with Kingdom Management which is the property management company.

On Your Side reached out to Kingdom Management and was told Melissa is the agent responsible for the Mira Vista community.

She has yet to respond to our inquiry for comment.

There are no police reports of the incident. Jones' next step is to report what happened to the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission.

