JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the past ten years, the Gingerbread Learning Center has been at the same location, Chester Avenue, on the city's Southside.

Now, it is a boarded up building with fire damage leaving the owners with more questions than answers.

"It was 3:30 in the morning when I got the call," said Marieka Richards. "I couldn't even get my head around what was happening."

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's office determined the fire to be the work of arson.

"I have no idea who would have done something like this," Richards said.

Richards was in Boston visiting her 92-year-old grandmother for Mother's Day.

"They say that there was forced entry, apparently they broke the whole gate," she said.

The Gingerbread Learning Center provides childcare to the children of refugees and low-income families.

When she entered the main building of the nonprofit, the charred remains left her in disbelief. The scope of the damage was more than she had imagined.

"All my babies stuff, computers, books, all gone, " she said.

Among the lost items that were donated by corporations to the 501(c)3.

"We do provide clothing and shoes to the children who come here and don't have anything," she said.

Gingerbread Learning Center employs about seven staffers and provides service to 100 children.

"I don't know where we go from here, I don't know what's next," said Richards.

She said the kids had been practicing for their graduation, but now that is being delayed because of the fire.

"The kids in my community are really going to suffer this Summer," Richards said. "They're due to graduate in 13 days they've been practicing for the past two months."

The children are not the only ones affected; so are the parents.

"I have so many parents that are working trying to get on their feet and now, their kids don't have anywhere to go," she said.

The facility was insured and the owners will meet with their adjuster to see what is covered.

In the meantime, they would like to find a temporary facility and get the doors open again.

Richards said they could use the community's help in finding out who set the fire and getting the essentials to get the Gingerbread Learning Center back in business.

