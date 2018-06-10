Of the 325 child death cases investigated by the Department of Children and Families to date in Florida ten percent happened in Duval County.

Out of sixty one Florida counties, Duval ranks number one in the number of child fatalities in 2018, according to DCF statistics. In 2017, Duval also led in the state in child deaths ahead of counties with higher populations including Miami-Dade, Orange, Broward and Hillsborough.

DCF reported thirty-three child deaths in Duval since January with causes ranging from drowning and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), to accidental and intentional trauma.

On Friday, JSO announced the arrest of 25-year-old Charles Williams Deas, III for allegedly killing his 3 month old son in June.

Earlier this week, DCF reported the death of a 9 month old baby found unresponsive after sleeping on the couch with four siblings on October 1.

Fifteen-month-old Malik Baker's death on September 20 remains under investigation after he was rushed from his daycare with brain damage.

Of the 325 deaths so far this year in the state, DCF reports 70 are due to drowning, 38 are sleep related, 5 are inflicted trauma and the majority, 104, are under investigation.

In 2017, forty-five Duval County children died while Miami Dade, Orange and Hillsborough counties reported numbers under 40.

