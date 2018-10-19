JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida panhandle is now trying to recover from the impact of Hurricane Micheal, based on what we have seen from those who sustained damage during Hurricane Irma, it will be a very frustrating experience.

It seems that after a Hurricane is when the nightmare begins for property owners.

Carole Gardner knows first hand. She said the red tape is beyond belief.

September 11, 2017, rising waters from Hurricane Irma forced the family from her Clay County home.

"We've been living with our father since then," she said, 'It has been pretty devastating, heartbreaking."

The flood damage was such that their home was declared a total loss; they would have to rebuild the place they're called home for 18 years.

"This is totally new construction. The home had to be torn down, it had to be elevated up," said Gardner.

It is being elevated seven feet. But the rebuilding process has been slow because for the past year it has been a fight every step of the way.

"It has been a fight from day one starting with our State Farm Agent and then having to fight with FEMA and flood," she said.

She said that after her experience it is clear to her that the process does not help the consumer.

"We were paying the premiums but we still were not protected when it comes down to it all," she said.

Their latest fight is with Suntrust Bank, their mortgage company.

"After fighting with flood to get our money, now we're fighting with Suntrust to get the last release of our money from the SBA," said Gardner.

As lien holder -- the bank is requiring the house to be more complete before it will release the funds -- but the Gardners need the funds to complete the work.

"I would think they want this home rebuilt," she said, "they hold the mortgage."

Even though they have not been able to live in their home, she said they have not missed a mortgage payment.

On Your Side reached out to Sun Trust. Hugh Surh provided this statement;

"While we're not at liberty to discuss a client relationship, I can acknowledge that we are aware of the issue. As we are the servicer of the loan we are required to follow certain investor guidelines, and given the unfortunate situation we have been working diligently with all parties involved to resolve the matter."

Carole Gardner has friends in Mexico Beach, the area hit by Hurricane Michael. She said based on her experience after Hurricane Irma, they are in for serious challenges in their recovery.

"My heart breaks for what they're going to have to go through," said Gardner, "and I don't think it is right or fair for anyone."

© 2018 WTLV