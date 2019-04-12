JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q restaurant on Jammes Road is a favorite with some people, but two women were shocked by what they say they found in their most recent order Monday.

Tamika Martin and Monica Bennett say they visit the restaurant often.

"Yesterday, I placed an order on line for some greens," Martin said. "I've placed this order thousands of times. Yes, we have eaten there several times."

Martin said within a couple of hours they were disgusted by what they found.

"[Monica] started eating them," Martin said. "After a while, she felt something crunchy and thought it was a bone or a piece of meat. She spit it and it was a roach."

A roach which she said was already in their collard greens.

Such cases are always difficult because they beg the question "When and where was the food contaminated?"

Martin defended her claim despite push back.

"We did not put it there, absolutely not," Martin said.

Bennett, who is a law enforcement officer, stands behind her complaint.

The general manager of the restaurant told On Your Side when he learned of the complaint, he offered a refund, but he said he is still not convinced the food was contaminated in his kitchen.

He said he doesn't know what happened after it left the restaurant.

"I have nothing to gain by tampering with it," Martin said.

On Your Side checked the most recent state health inspection for this location.

The restaurant met state inspection standards Sept. 9, 2019. But the same inspection revealed there were live, small flying insects in the kitchen.

On Your Side reached out to the President of Bono's Corporate Office Josh Martino, even though the Jammes Road restaurant is a franchise. Martino said he is aware of the complaint.

Martino told on Your Side:

"We have been in business 70 years. We adhere to the highest health standards; We even have our own professional health inspectors to visit the locations. The possibility of this happening his highly unlikely."

Martin said the reason she and Bennett decided to make their concern public is to heighten awareness to other consumers.

"We just want people to be mindful of what they're getting from any restaurant," Martin said.

Their complaint was sent to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

On Tuesday, an unannounced inspection was conducted. The inspector found several basic and immediate violations.

Among them, dead roaches near the cook line. The violation was corrected on site immediately.