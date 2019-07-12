JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us but there are still many days left in the holiday shopping season.

However, you should remain vigilant to protect your money. Here are five things you can do to stay away from scammers.

1. Review your bank account and credit card transactions regularly; it's critical during the holiday season when you're likely spending more than usual. If you discover unauthorized transactions or discrepancies in your account, notify your bank or credit union immediately.



2. Consider using mobile like Apple Pay, or other digital wallets as you cross things off your shopping list. Why? They usually provide the latest forms of encryption protection so your personal information is secure. And you don’t have to keep up with your credit cards every time you make a purchase.



3. Beware of online shopping scams; if you come across a deal that sounds too good to be true, it probably is not true. Also, before you make a transaction make sure the site is verified secured – usually the address will have HTTPS.



4. To give you further peace of mind, ask your financial institution to set an account alert for any transaction over $50…that way you will be notified when there is a transaction. Now is a good time to understand your credit card's fraud protection offerings – what is your liability?



5. Finally, this is also the season for giving. When making a donation to a charity, just because it says 'non- profit' does not mean your money is being used properly. You can check out a charity before you give at the websites BBB.org or Guidestar.org. When you get to the site review the charity's form 990. It will tell how much they're collecting and how the money is being spent.