Construction workers find human remains in Fernandina Beach

Deputies say it appears that the bones have been there for a long period of time.
Credit: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
Construction workers dug up what appears to be human bones at a construction site at 509 Bonnieview Road in Fernandina Beach.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — **Warning: This story includes a photo of human skeletal remains that some may find disturbing.

Construction workers dug up what appears to be human bones at a construction site in Fernandina Beach Tuesday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the remains were found at 509 Bonnieview Road around 11:30 a.m. They say it appears that the bones have been there for a long period of time.

The sheriff’s office says the bones will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine any identifying information.

Credit: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
Human remains found.

