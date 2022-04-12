Construction workers find human remains in Fernandina Beach

Deputies say it appears that the bones have been there for a long period of time.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — **Warning: This story includes a photo of human skeletal remains that some may find disturbing.

Construction workers dug up what appears to be human bones at a construction site in Fernandina Beach Tuesday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the remains were found at 509 Bonnieview Road around 11:30 a.m. They say it appears that the bones have been there for a long period of time.