Training for more than just a job - Jacksonville program teaches young adults valuable skills

The C.O.F.F.E.E. Project is a hands-on construction based job training that also teaches students financial and life goals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a program designed to launch a career.

The C.O.F.F.E.E. Project, which is an acronym for "Creating Opportunities for Future Entrepreneurs and Employees", is a construction-based workforce development program for young adults. The program helps teach young people valuable skills that can become a career.

Tyler Law is a former semi-pro football player who was looking for a stable career and turned to the C.O.F.F.E.E. Project just 6 weeks ago.

Today, he and the other members of the class are installing doors in a townhouse.

"I learned how to do a lot of stuff like install a door, light fixtures, a few weeks ago we did a ceiling," said Law, "We did plumbing work so I've learned everything from concrete to tile."

The C.O.F.F.E.E. Project is hands-on program through Wealth Watchers for young adults ages 16-24 who are out of school.

Sixty students have gone through the program over the past 3 years. Not only is it free for students, but the students are paid while the work under supervision of a contractor at actual job sites.

"We assist them through a pre-apprentice program which teaches them about the tools, the math, the construction based math and also teaches them about employability," said C.O.F.F.E.E. Project Program Manager, Christian M. Reis.

This is more than simply finding a job, Reis says that his students develop a career.

"We provide them with the necessary tools and resources to be successful in life and change lives," said Reis.

Law was hard at work with his fell students installing a door and wants to one day be his own boss and run his own business.

"It's taught me how to be an adult now, it helped me really a lot," said Law.

The C.O.F.F.E.E. Project, figuratively and literally opening doors.