JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Cracked wood and uneven railings -- it gives Chim Patel some uneasy feelings about this construction in Jacksonville Beach.

"Whoever did the nailing and the hammering, they haven't done a good job," Chim Patel said, about the repair work to the Fifth Avenue North walkover ramp.

He was surprised by what he saw and as an engineer himself, he said he'd give it a failing grade.

"I would say they should not pass it," he told First Coast News. "Should be rejected, you know? They shouldn't even use it."

The City of Jacksonville Beach originally expected repair work to three ramps be completed by March 2019. The repairs were needed after damage from several hurricanes and to come into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But the work isn't done and it's aggravating to people like Rory Odom.

"I've been in construction all my life," Odom said. "Doesn't look like anything I'd be satisfied with."

We reached out to the city for comment, but have not yet heard back. Odom, who works in construction, says he wouldn't feel comfortable showing this to his boss.

"I'd be surprised if he didn't fire me," he said. "I really would. I wouldn't finish that up and say, 'How do you like that boss?'"