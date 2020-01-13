The construction company working on a Baymeadows apartment building that caught fire Sunday has released a statement following the incident.

Summit Contracting Group says that overall they're just thankful that nobody was injured in the massive 3-alarm fire.

Statement:

"In response to the fire on Sunday, our first thoughts are for the safety of the community, our employees and subcontractors. We are thankful that no one was injured, and we are very grateful to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and the City of Jacksonville’s emergency response.

JFRD did a phenomenal job in their quick response to contain the fire. The cause of the fire is not determined at this time, but the temporary fire access roads and water supply worked exactly as they were designed to on a new construction project like this.

Since this particular building was in the early phase of construction, in the framing stage, we do not anticipate any delays on the grand opening"

The massive fire in the Baymeadows area didn't cause injuries but required over 110 firefighters to contain, according to JFRD.

It started just after 4 a.m., with JFRD tweeting their initial response notification at 4:25 a.m.

The fire quickly progressed to a 3-alarm fire with over 110 firefighters, 45 apparatus, 14 engines and 7 ladders responding to fight the flames.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers held a press briefing on scene, detailing the extent of the fire and the damage to the apartment building under construction.

"It just totally burned into the ground," Powers said. "It's totally disintegrated."

According to Powers, the fire spread to a wooded area behind the complex near the Hampton Park neighborhood. The fire also spread inside the parking garage located on the Fusion Apartments complex.