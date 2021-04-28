Watch: News conference held regarding Berkman II Plaza demolition

A representative for the city says they expect the demolition will take about three weeks for site prep before commencing the demolition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Council Member Gaffney will host a news conference Wednesday in front of Berkman II Plaza regarding the latest developments with the property.

The demolition process for a Jacksonville eyesore finally is underway after the building sat vacant for over 13 years, tweeted Mayor Lenny Curry on Tuesday.

"Crews are on the ground that will begin the demolition of a 13-year-old eye sore, Berkman II," said Curry on Twitter. "I promised you wouldn’t recognize downtown, the transformation continues."

A representative for the city says they expect the demo will take about three weeks for site prep before commencing demolition.