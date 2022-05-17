Where is it? Confederate statue removed from Brunswick, Ga. park

A monument to Confederate soldiers in Hanover Square was removed Tuesday, driven away in three pieces.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A monument to Confederate soldiers located in Hanover Square was taken down Tuesday and loaded onto a trailer in three separate pieces.

City officials would not say where the dismantled statue was being taken, according to The Brunswick News. One city worker said it may be going to "a graveyard of Confederate soldiers in Waynesville."

The city has not decided where to store it in the interim, City Manager Regina McDuffie, said, adding, no plans had yet been made for the landscaped area around the monument, the article states.

The marble Confederate soldier that rose from the center of the tree-draped Hanover Square was wrapped in a covering during the Ahmuad Arbery trial.

While the statue was being removed, one person drove by honking and waving in support of the action, according to The Brunswick News.