Confederate memorial arrives at new home after long route over land and water

The Confederate memorial removed from Downtown St. Augustine has arrived at the Trout Creek Fish Camp.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Confederate memorial removed from Downtown St. Augustine Wednesday has arrived at the location of its new home, the Trout Creek Fish Camp.

The company that is moving the 50-ton memorial, which is in two pieces including the base and an obelisk, had to remove the statue from the barge to transition it to the back of a truck before placing steel plates underneath to support the structure.

A St. Johns County deputy said the statue may not make it to its final spot within the Trout Creek Fish Camp until Saturday around noon.

The memorial was removed from Downtown St. Augustine weeks after City Council voted 3-2 to remove it from the Plaza de la Constitución. Protesters demonstrated against its removal, saying the memorial honors the city's history.

The moving process involved a deal of fanfare, with a private ceremony held Thursday afternoon for the veterans whose names are listed on the memorial, with some of their descendants in attendance. The ceremony included a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps."

It took 90 minutes to move the memorial three blocks from the plaza to the bayfront Wednesday.

The memorial was loaded onto a barge just before 2 p.m. Thursday, which headed up the Intracoastal Waterway and north up the St. Johns River to Jacksonville. The barge passed through downtown Jacksonville around 1 a.m. Friday.

From there, the barge traveled down to the Trout Creek Fish Camp in west St. Johns County, 20 miles away from its original location.