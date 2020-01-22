JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A deadly virus continues to spread. The first case of coronavirus in the U.S. was confirmed by health officials Tuesday.

A patient traveling from Eastern China to Washington state contracted the virus and later developed pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Reports say six people are dead in Asia with hundreds infected by the virus. Several American airports are also on alert, screening passengers at New York’s JFK, Los Angeles International and San Francisco International Airport.

Health officials in China are all but closing down the city of Wuhan where the illnesses were first detected.

The virus which has infected more than 300 people and presents itself with common symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, fever, but progresses to pneumonia.

Dr. Mobeen Rathore specializes in infectious disease at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.

“It’s now known that it spreads person to person,” Rathore said.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Sari Koshetz was not able to comment directly about the coronavirus; however, she said agents are on guard for health risks.

“They do take extra precautions this time of year using sanitizers often, using clean gloves often,” Koshetz said.

Rathore said good practices of keeping clean and covering coughs or sneezes can help, but when it comes to coronavirus, there is no approved vaccine yet.

“I think it’s a little bit concerning that there’s a potential for infection taking a flight, if you will, and getting to the United States faster,” Rathore said.

The World Health Organization has called for an emergency meeting on Jan. 22 to determine a plan for handling the international situation.