Neighbors have concerns about trash, debris on the Buckman Bridge

Neighbors worry this trash could cause a dangerous accident.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — We had our First Coast News crew on the Buckman Bridge Friday checking out reports of trash on the sides of the road.

First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the debris, and they said the contractor for this project typically performs litter removal in a four to six-week cycle.

FDOT says the recent storms have made challenges for the contractors to clean up the litter.

However, FDOT says there are cameras on the Buckman bridge which helps workers monitor the roadway activities and road rangers regularly patrol the bridge to make sure there are no large debris or items that can be a danger to drivers.

First Coast News talked with a neighbor, Linda Cannon, who says drivers need to be better at keeping these bridges clean.

“There are just individuals who don’t think about throwing their whole lunch out. or tossing out a piece of medal from their car," said Cannon. "They don’t want it their car so they throw out and it's so dangerous. Its so thoughtless and we have to do better."