What do you see in this image? Jacksonville man concerned over 'swastika hidden in plain sight'

A flag bearing the logo of Fore Palms Disc Golf Park at Ed Austin Regional Park is causing concern for some who say it resembles a symbol of hate.
Credit: Provided
A flag flying at Ed Austin Regional Park's Fore Palms Disc Golf Course, bearing the course's logo. A viewer shared this photo with First Coast News, concerned the logo resembles a swastika.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The logo of a disc golf course at a Jacksonville park is cause for concern for some parkgoers.

A viewer sent First Coast News the picture below, with a flag depicting the emblem of Fore Palms Disc Golf Course at Ed Austin Regional Park on McCormick Road in Arlington. It shows four white palm trees curved in a circle against a red background.

But, to the person who shared the photo with us, it looks more like a "swastika hidden in plain sight."

"I am almost positive that this must have been an honest mistake," the viewer wrote to First Coast News in an email. "For whatever reason for the design flaw, it still must be addressed."

He said a children's playground is not far from where the flag is, at the disc golf course's 10th hole. He worries that could cause children who see it emotional damage.

Credit: Provided
A flag flying at Ed Austin Regional Park's Fore Palms Disc Golf Course, bearing the course's logo. A viewer shared this photo with First Coast News, concerned the logo resembles a swastika.

An earlier version of the disc golf course's logo appears in a photo uploaded to Google reviews of the park (below). It shows the four palm trees arranged in a similar manner, a circle, but without the curving shape. 

The viewer said while he doesn't think the logo was intentionally designed to look like a swastika, it could have been designed in such a way that no one could mistake it for a symbol of hate.

"When I looked up at the flag after finishing grabbing my disc ... I saw the swastika hidden and my heart stopped and stomach filled with anxiety," he wrote. "I don't want anyone to feel that."

First Coast News reached out to JaxParks, the city's parks department and have not yet heard back.

Credit: D Ives, Google Images
An earlier version of the Fore Palms Disc Golf Course logo at Ed Austin Regional Park in Jacksonville.

