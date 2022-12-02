More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at Lake Butler slaughterhouse

On Friday, Animal Control Director Kim Hayes says another seven cows were found in a trailer on the property.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at a First Coast game processing facility, according to Union County Animal Control.

You might recall, First Coast News exclusively reported the owner of Wild Game Processing in Lake Butler was charged with animal neglect in November.

According to law enforcement, they discovered a cow and a pig who had allegedly been kept inside a livestock trailer for nearly a week without food or water.

On Friday, Animal Control Director Kim Hayes says another seven cows were found in a trailer on the property.

She says the owner told her the cows have been there since Tuesday.

First Coast News reached out to the business owner who says the cows were only there two days.

He said he wasn’t doing anything wrong and has since taken care of them.