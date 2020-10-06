Company that built DEO's CONNECT system claims it hasn't had contact with system for 5 years

“Deloitte has had no involvement in the implementation, maintenance or upgrade of the CONNECT system for more than five years,” Deloitte’s attorney wrote.

Months of criticism over the Department of Economic Opportunity's CONNECT website has caused different agencies to point their fingers at others, all while many Floridians wait on their unemployment benefits.

Deloitte, the company that built the system back in 2013, filed a document Monday to the Leon County Circuit Court, in an effort to dig themselves out of a potential class-action lawsuit against Floridians who haven’t received their unemployment benefits.

Within the document, Deloitte’s attorney said the company hasn’t had ties to the system for over 5 years.

Deloitte’s finger is pointed at DEO for the system’s maintenance, despite the governor continually referring to the $77 million system as a “Jalopy”

“Deloitte has had no involvement in the implementation, maintenance or upgrade of the CONNECT system for more than five years,” Deloitte’s attorney wrote in the document. “And it has never had any involvement in processing or adjudicating the state’s unemployment benefit claims, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite plaintiffs’ frustrations given the current circumstances, a private software consulting firm is an improper target for claims arising from denied or delayed unemployment benefits.

From 2015 to today, multiple reports from the Florida Auditor General show repeated widespread problems within the system including accuracy, efficiency and security.