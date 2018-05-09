JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville families who live at Pablo Point are trying to stop the development of hundreds of multi-family apartments that are proposed for the land next to their community.

Pastor Tom Bary of Neptune Baptist Church says their board approved the sale after several church committees spent time studying the viability and feasibility of the property.

Bary says they determined the land was no longer compatible with their "vision, beliefs and core values".

Pablo Point is about four miles down the road from the church, off Atlantic Boulevard, at the foot of the Intracoastal Waterway. Directly adjacent to that neighborhood is the approximate 22 acres of land that is now up for sale.

"The first we heard of it was our city councilman posted a notice saying there is going to be a community meeting about 350 apartments going in behind your homes," said one Pablo Point resident. "There’s no more room for traffic, no more room."

During the hurricane, some families at Pablo Point say they were stuck in their neighborhood, unable to evacuate, because of the back up on Atlantic Boulevard going onto the Intracoastal Waterway. They say hundreds of new apartments would only exacerbate that problem even more.

"We’re talking in the neighborhood of 600 more vehicles," said another Pablo Point resident.

Beyond the congestion, they worry about the land itself.

"Destroying that marsh front is really going to impact us environmentally because they are going to take down the trees, they will take down the natural sponge that would keep the water from coming up into the marsh front yards," said one resident.

The Neptune Baptist Church church bought the land in 2002 to develop into a second campus called the Neptune Baptist Marshside Campus.

On the church's website, it had called the 2002 purchase a “God-sized vision” and asked for every member of the church to purchase a "ticket" to help manage the property’s expenses for a year. The website then listed the development that would be constructed over that next year, but that construction never happened. The land remains undeveloped.

Pastor Bary tells First Coast News their decision to sell this property is due to their changing demographics and needs. He says they need funding to support the outreach efforts locally and internationally. They expect to make a profit of about $2 million by selling the land. He says this sale is serving God because they can put the money toward other church efforts, but some of the Pablo Point families say they are convinced it's about money.

"No one is telling them not to sell the church, but just not to sell it to the highest bidder," one resident said. "I don’t think God should be brought into this situation, this is about dollars."

The company who bought the land, LIV Development, declined to comment but told First Coast News to call their attorney, TR Hainline, a Jacksonville attorney.

"We are doing everything we can do to address everybody’s concerns," said Hainline.

Hainline says they’ve negotiated with the community, lessening the development to 250 apartments and he says they will stay off of the wetlands, building only across the 14 and a half acres of uplands. He says this is to lessen the environmental impact. To do so though, they must get approved to rezone the land for multi-family housing. The entire application process could take up to a year.

On September 27th they will have their second public meeting about this issue.

The Pablo Point community sent a letter with their concerns to Mayor Curry but they say they haven't heard back.

Hainline says they are trying to keep the community updated by posting information to this website.

