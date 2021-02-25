Community Tree project reportedly vandalized in Jacksonville

The tree serves as an outlet for community members to jot messages of hope, grief and love

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Community Tree in the front yard of the Yellow House Art Gallery was reportedly vandalized Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post by Hope McMath, Yellow House director.

The tree serves as an outlet for community members to jot messages of hope, grief and love. The messages are written on ribbons and then tied to branches.

"A tough morning at Yellow House," wrote McMath on Facebook. "Drove up to a trashed space on the outside of our building. Community Tree ribbons ripped down, trash cans of debris dumped all over front stoop and yard, glass jars broken in place and thrown in street, signs pulled up, outdoor furniture that had been thrown into the street, mailbox ripped off, and a police report tucked in my door."

McMath says she swept all the glass out of the street and hopes to hang all the ribbons that were pulled off.

"In 3 years we have never had anyone harm our sacred space," she says. "I guess I should be surprised it had not happened before. And I know this was not our neighbors, because they make clear every day that this is their Yellow House."

The live oak tree is estimated to be at least 175 years old.

