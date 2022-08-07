'I want this community to feel safe:' City leader responds to overnight shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

People who live in area say the affects of shootings linger in the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects involved in an overnight shooting.

A woman was shot on Jacksonville's Northside, right outside a corner store on 10900 block of Harts Road.

While she's expected to survive, police said they are still looking for a man and a woman. Councilman Reggie Gaffney said his phone constantly rang after the word about the shooting got out. His constituents asked him to address it.

"I want this community to feel safe," Gaffney said, at a news conference.

Friday's shooting left people who live in the area shocked, but at the same time, disappointed.

One person who goes by 'Suge' believes the effects of the shooting make it harder for communities to thrive. Concerned for his safety, he asked to not show his face on camera.

"We haven't had anything like that happen around here," Suge said. "We have a few businesses that are just empty. Been sitting empty for more than you years."

Gaffney says he's trying to bring more businesses into District Seven. One solution, is to turn an old bowling alley into a safe space for at-risk-youth. To the councilman, fighting crime is a community effort.

He said he's committed to addressing gun violence in his district.

"But I need your support and do the things that you can do to help me fight crime in Jacksonville. I promise you I won't stop," Gaffney pleaded.

It's a promise Suge is holding on to. He hopes Gaffney will make things happen. To Suge, shootings aren't welcome in his community.