Community remembers two Middleburg teens who died in Friday's head-on crash

Community members will hold a vigil Monday night at 7 p.m. for both teens at Pinewood Presbyterian Church to remember the teens.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The St. Johns Classical Academy community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Parker Rowley who died in a head-on crash on State Road 16 at Francis Road Friday night, according to family friends.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol's crash report, Rowley was the passenger in a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. The 16-year-old driver initially had serious injuries, according to FHP. According to friends, though, the 16-year-old died Sunday. He attended Ridgeview High School.

Both teens were from Middleburg.

The car the teens were in was traveling east on SR-16 approaching Francis Road, the FHP report said. A pickup truck was driving west on SR-16 approaching Francis Road. The report said the teen driving the sedan violated the truck's right of way at the intersection of Francis Road, resulting in a head-on crash.

The 42-year-old woman from St. Augustine who was driving the truck was OK, according to FHP's report.

According to the headmaster of St. Johns Classical Academy, Rowley was beloved by his peers and teachers. He was a junior and would've been part of the first graduating class at the Academy. Rowley has three siblings who also attend the school.

The headmaster said Rowley's class met Sunday afternoon to remember him. The school will have grief counselors at the school starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Clay County is also offering its crisis response team, and pastors from the area will be at the school to speak with students.

School administrators at the Academy said they're planning a vigil for both teens at Pinewood Presbyterian Church in Middleburg Monday at 7 p.m. A family friend of the Rowley's set up a fundraiser to help raise money for the family.