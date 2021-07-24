Community remembers Timothy Obi during memorial paddle out

The community got together on a sea of paddleboards in the water, and crowds of people joined together on the beach.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends remembered 37-year-old Timothy Obi Saturday. He was a beloved husband, father of three, and Jacksonville native who went missing off the coast of Mayport two weeks ago. A friend later found his damaged gear.

“When I met Timmy, we became best friends. We talked every day and told each other things," Cote Boulier said.

Those are conversations Cote Boulier is going to miss. The two loved the water and surfing. Boulier organized the paddle out at Neptune Beach.

"It’s a way to get the whole community together and say our goodbyes," Boulier said.

The community got together on a sea of paddleboards in the water, and crowds of people joined together on the beach.

“I was overwhelmed by the outpour of community support for Tim Obi. I was touched beyond belief," said Buddy Evans, who attended the paddle out.

Obi’s friends and family hope the memorial can help the community remember what a great man he was.

“He was always happy," Boulier said.

Boulier wants people to remember Obi through that happiness.

“Everybody knew him. It’s a wakeup for the community," Boulier said. "Tomorrow’s never promised, so love your kids. Hug your family.”

Obi's favorite music played at the memorial as people took in the reality of a young life gone too soon.

Going on right now... the memorial paddle out at #NeptuneBeach, FL to remember #Jacksonville native, husband, and father of three Timothy Obi. The 37-year-old went missing during a dive earlier this month, and his damaged gear was later found. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/yDGME9E7uR — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) July 24, 2021