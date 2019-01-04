JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community is remembering the life of a long-time Jacksonville youth advocate on Monday night.

Eric Johnson paved the way in Duval County for dozens of after-school programs and helped mentor thousands of kids. Johnson died in March from natural causes at age 57.

"He was so funny, so easy going, so intelligent, so down to earth,” said Ernest Johnson, sharing memories of his older brother.

Ernest Johnson painted a picture of how the two were raised and, from an early age, seeing how Eric was destined to help others.

“We grew up with this sense of community, taking care of other people and service,” Johnson said.

Eric Johnson spent more than 20 years helping Jacksonville youth through Communities in Schools, a group which grew under his leadership. Now the group is reaching more than 30 schools and 4,000 students, mentoring, reading to kids and pioneering programs to keep youth off the streets.

“There are staff that were kids in programs back when he was running programs have come back to the community to run their own programs,” Communities in Schools CEO Jerome Baltazar said.

Baltazar added the after-school programs started in-part by Johnson created a ripple effect of success felt across the Communities in Schools group and the city.

Now the group is left with big shoes to fill and a legacy they are actively trying to preserve.

“He’s looking down on the program and us making sure we do his legacy right,” Baltazar said.

Ernest Johnson added that listening to what others have to say about his brother and the good he accomplished in his life still strikes him.

“It just gives me chill bumps to be able to say that and to know to be connected to a person like that is so meaningful,” Johnson said.

Community in School’s says you can help carry-on Johnson’s legacy of service. The group is always looking for volunteers to help mentor children in Duval County.