The entire Westside community was on edge waiting for Braxton and Bri’ya Williams to be found safe.

For some residents, they were surprised by where the two children were found but neighbors are happy the kids are safe and will hopefully return to normal lives.

Frank Bonner has lived in Paradise Village for 10 years and has never seen anything like this.

“I think it’s great, I mean, there was 120 people out here looking for them. I think it was wonderful they were found alive,” Bonner said.

A group of firefighters walked away with smiles on their faces Tuesday after finding the pair in a small fort in the woods.

Bonner says he told firefighters kids would often play there.

“Five or six kids would be back there horsing around, but I think these two were too little to realize how to get back out,” he said.

Bonner is happy the kids are alive and believes that a child’s curiosity led them away from home.

“I thought they just wandered off, and that’s what appears to have happened,” he said.

Phyllis Quinn lives on the property next to the wooded area where the children were found.

She says she was surprised and shocked they were found in the area.

“We’ve never seen it [the fort], my son and daughter-in-law would have no idea why it would be right in the middle of the woods, no houses or anything around it,” Quinn said.