Community raises thousands for family of deputy who died suddenly

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A fundraiser to support the family of a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputy who died suddenly Monday has raised thousands of dollars.

SJSO shared the news in a Facebook post Monday that Deputy and K-9 Handler Coby Seckinger experienced an untimely and unexpected medical emergency at the home of one of their team members.

Seckinger, age 42, left behind a wife and daughter, Lauren and Mallory, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched to support the family.

"Coby was well loved by so many including family, friends the Sheriff's Office where he worked as a police officer, his church community and many more," the fundraiser campaign's description says. "We know Coby would want nothing more than for Lauren and Mallory to live comfortably and never go without."

The fundraiser's $350,000 goal will be put toward paying off the Seckingers' mortgage, the GoFundMe page says. As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $8,290.

"Coby had a tremendous impact on so many lives and has left many forever changed," the fundraiser page says. "This would take such a burden off and allow them to live the life they deserve."

SJSO says Seckinger was a 16-year employee of the agency and received many awards during his career. His death was seemingly not related to a virus, the agency says.

Seckinger is remembered fondly by many in the community "as the human partner to both K-9s Max and Drake, during his many hears as a K-9 handler," SJSO said in a Facebook post.

If you would like to donate to the Seckinger family's GoFundMe campaign, you can click here.