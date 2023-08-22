Community raises $10K in two days to help Jacksonville families displaced by fire

After a fire at Vista Landing Apartments destroyed four units, the community rallied together to help the families impacted get back on their feet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the span of just two days, Sponsored by Grace, a local non-profit working to revitalize the Jacksonville community, helped raise $10,000 to help families displaced by a fire on August 15 in the Vista Landing Apartments on Jacksonville’s northwest side. The fire destroyed four units displacing nine adults and 13 children.

Ron Armstrong, founder of Sponsored by Grace, says the apartment complex secured apartments for all of the families impacted, and the money donated is being used to help them get back on their feet.

“We could not have done this without the community and team of people we have. Stories like this take months or years to get people back on their feet, yet God allowed us to do it in less than a week!”

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Armstrong is grateful for the community support.