Community raises $10K in two days to help Jacksonville families displaced by fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the span of just two days, Sponsored by Grace, a local non-profit working to revitalize the Jacksonville community, helped raise $10,000 to help families displaced by a fire on August 15 in the Vista Landing Apartments on Jacksonville’s northwest side. The fire destroyed four units displacing nine adults and 13 children.
Ron Armstrong, founder of Sponsored by Grace, says the apartment complex secured apartments for all of the families impacted, and the money donated is being used to help them get back on their feet.
“We could not have done this without the community and team of people we have. Stories like this take months or years to get people back on their feet, yet God allowed us to do it in less than a week!”
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Armstrong is grateful for the community support.
“We have gone shopping for all the household items that the families have needed. All beds have been provided to adults and children," Armstrong said. "We are now securing all the groceries over the next two weeks for the family. The last part will be to work on smaller household items."