Community organizes 5K for Tristyn Bailey

The race will be in the Aberdeen neighborhood on June 26. The 5K will begin at 5 p.m. in front of the FCA.

ST JOHNS, Florida — The Aberdeen Community organized a 5K to pay tribute to Tristyn Bailey.

The race will be in the Aberdeen neighborhood on June 26. The 5K will begin at 5 p.m. in front of the FCA.

The 5K honors the life of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was murdered in May. Her death galvanized the St. Johns community, which organized memorials and fundraisers for her and her family.

Organizers are selling t-shirts for $20, which will be donated to the Bailey family.

People may donations via Venmo to @aberdeencommunityevents or in person the day of the event. People are asked to note 5K in the memo section if they are sending money from Venmo.