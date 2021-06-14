Community organizes 5K for Tristyn Bailey

ST JOHNS, Florida — The Aberdeen Community organized a 5K to pay tribute to Tristyn Bailey.
The race will be in the Aberdeen neighborhood on June 26. The 5K will begin at 5 p.m. in front of the FCA.
The 5K honors the life of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was murdered in May. Her death galvanized the St. Johns community, which organized memorials and fundraisers for her and her family.
Organizers are selling t-shirts for $20, which will be donated to the Bailey family.
People may donations via Venmo to @aberdeencommunityevents or in person the day of the event. People are asked to note 5K in the memo section if they are sending money from Venmo.
Anyone with questions is asked to send an e-mail to Aberdeencommunityevents@gmail.com.