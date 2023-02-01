Community members support family in Nocatee who lost 2 loved ones just before the new year

On Friday, a murder-suicide left a father and his daughter dead in a Nocatee home. Neighbors are doing everything they can to support the victims family.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 200 people in the Nocatee community dressed in pink at a vigil honoring Sofia Cardona, a 5th grader who attended Palm Valley Academy.

Forrest Coulter, the event coordinator, says it was a big turnout.

“There was overwhelming support for the family and for the children who were walking through this new event new season maybe the grief that they have to walk through," said Coulter.

Friday Sofia’s father shot and killed her before killing himself at their home on Bucktail Avenue, sources tell First Coast News.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called sometime after 11 in the morning in reference to someone making suicidal threats.

When they showed up to the house on Bucktail Avenue authorities say they found a man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a young girl who was also shot laying nearby.

“At first you are just shocked you know you hear something like that happening in your own community just a little ways away, it shocks and then it hurt," said Coulter.

Dennis Rehm attended the event and he read a scripture to the neighbors. He says Sunday was a very emotional day for many community members.

“I saw a bunch of people who may not even know the family come out and support the people who were affected. I think that people were starting to understand and grieve and this is also hard for a lot of the little kids," said Rehm.

Coulter says the community is in pain and we’ll work together to get through this tragedy.

“You hurt for the family, you hurt for the neighbors and you hurt for the children who are classmates and friend," said Coulter.

The principal of Palm Valley Academy sent out this letter to families saying that they will have grief counselors at school when students return.