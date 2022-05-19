Councilman Reggie Gaffney hosted a community prayer with pastors across Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are making a call for change in Jacksonville as dozens of pastors met for a prayer and march throughout the city.

“It impacts the whole family,” John Plaits said.

“It impacted his friends and it’s just like now, we’re trying to come up with a solution to stop the violence,” he said.

Plaits marched today with a number of community advocates.

He lost his son to gun violence and believes something has to be done to save the community.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney called a corporate prayer with pastors across the city after a 17-year-old was shot outside of Andrew Jackson High last week. No arrests have been made in the case.

Later in the day, community leaders met at the Clanzel T. Brown Center to march for change.

Members of Cure Violence say it was another opportunity to problem solve.

“We actually try to mediate differences, we are really at the street level trying to stop the violence asking people to reflect on the terrible loss and toll it takes on mothers losing sons, fathers losing children,” said Paul Tutwiler, Cure Violence.

There will be another march Friday, May 20th at 5pm, Duval County Courthouse.