Community leaders, average residents react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, a Minnesota jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter.

The trial captivated the nation, and its significance reverberated across the country, including on the First Coast.

First Coast News crime analyst Mark Baughman closely followed the trial. He said he was not surprised by the verdict, given the speed at which the verdict was rendered.

"I'm not surprised at all considering the prosecution opened up immediately with the nine-minute plus recording [of George Floyd's death.] I think that told the story," Baughman explained. "At the end of the day, it was sad, tragic, should never happen again, but justice was served."

Baughman also believes given Chauvin's history of police brutality accusations against him, he should have never been allowed to be a police officer in Minneapolis.

"There needs to be some national registry set up or somehow where officers can't go from one department to the next and not have their history follow them or at least everybody know what that history is," Baughman said. "Knowing his prior disciplinary actions, he probably shouldn't have been a police officer at that time.

In Downtown Jacksonville, outside the Duval County Public Schools building, protesters gathered to hold a demonstration urging voters to change the names of schools named after controversial historical figures. However, when word came that the verdict was in, the focus of the rally briefly changed.

People at the rally heard the verdict through the demonstration's loudspeakers. The crowd reacted with celebratory horn honking and cheers, believing justice had been served.

Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition of Florida and an outspoken advocate of police accountability came to the rally and spoke to the crowd.

"I'm so thankful that finally, after all the other police officers that were cleared and allowed to walk free, that once we finally get to have justice for the victim," Frazier said. "The question here that was also on trial for America was, 'Do Black lives really matter.?' We found out today that they do."

The importance of the verdict is felt by more than community leaders and social activists.

Taking a walk in Murray Hill and one might stumble upon the aroma coming from Holy Smoke Barbecue, a food truck owned by Marcus Hill. While serving customers ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and collard greens, Hill watched the verdict come in through a small television screen in his truck.

"Justice for everyone, especially people of color. If it's one-sided, then it don't fit for everyone," Hill, himself a Black man, said. "We're here together, everything should be for one. Regardless, right is right, wrong is wrong."

Since retiring from the force, former Jacksonville Officer Kim Varner has spent his time trying to bridge the gap between the community and the officers sworn to protect them. Varner said this is the time for law enforcement across the country to focus on community policing.

"It's simple, but it's not easy," Varner said. "Officers are not trained to get out and do that. It's something that has to be in you to get out and start building that trust in the community."

Varner said the law enforcement has to do their part to ensure the community knows they have the community's safety as their primary interest.

"We can't arrest our way out of the problems we have right now. Arresting people is not going to solve the problem," Varner explained. "We've got to break that barrier. We've got to have uncomfortable conversations; we have to engage the community."