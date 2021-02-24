Community holds memorial walk, vigil in neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery died

About 100 people walked the route through Satilla Shores that Arbery ran one year ago on the day he was killed by three white men.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery's father led family, friends and the community through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, GA Tuesday evening to remember his son's final moments before he was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020.

About 100 people walked the same route Arbery ran through Satilla Shores to make one year since his death. The memorial walk and candlelight vigil, called "Finish the Run," was held by The 2:23 Foundation, a nonprofit formed after Arbery's death focusing on social justice advocacy.

The crowd paused on the corner of Satilla Drive and Holmes Road, the spot where Arbery died. They lit candles, and listened as Arbery's family members reflected on their pain.

"I appreciate you guys coming out here," Arbery's cousin said through a speaker to deputies patrolling the vigil. "But, if I'm being honest, you came out here to protect this community. You didn't come out here to protect us. My little cousin laid here on the ground still breathing, while you asked them [the McMichaels] if they wanted some water."

Some of Arbery's aunts also spoke to the crowd, thanking everyone for their continued support, prayers and push for justice for Arbery.

"Y'all here today, God got a hold of you," another family member said. "Y'all have love for people. It doesn't matter what color you are because that could've been anybody's child."

Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery Sr., also spoke directly to deputies at the vigil.

"I just want to tell them the trust with the Arbery family is no good," Arbery said. "If you did your job, a lot of people would still be living," Arbery Sr. said.

#AhmaudArbery’s dad says his family has lost trust in the police department. pic.twitter.com/ictRmYm57n — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 24, 2021

Before continuing the walk, which included passing by the McMichaels' house, the crowd chanted, "I run with Maud."

Candles then lit the way as night fell and Arbery Sr. once again led the crowd.

Crowd chants “I run with Maud” before starting to walk again. pic.twitter.com/9P3IZJ8qWb — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 24, 2021

"You're always sad inside if you've lost a kid like I've lost and how he died, it's always going to be sad. There's not going to be a happy day as long as you live," Arbery Sr. said as he walked the same route his son ran one year ago.

"He would've loved this," Arbery Sr. reflected. "He's looking down smiling because he loved people. Anyone who knew him knows where his heart was. His heart was always in the right place," he said.