Jacksonville community grapples with healing after racially motivated shooting

People gathered Saturday at a church blocks away from the Dollar General where three Black people were murdered a week prior.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One week after a racially motivated mass murder shook the community, Jacksonville residents gathered for a community meeting at Mt. Calvary Church in search of answers and healing.

Before the meeting, optimism filled the air as attendees arrived, but as the discussion turned to how to help people heal, differing opinions emerged within the church.

A week after the tragic shooting, residents found a momentary refuge within the sanctuary at Mt. Calvary Church.

Janice Bailey, a community member, expressed the complexity of the healing process, saying, "everyone is different. No one is the same. But we are all the same blood."

Inside the church, emotions ran high as attendees grappled with the pain and trauma inflicted by the recent events.

Sasha Bass, a mother who frequented the same store where the shooting occurred, shared the impact it had on her daughter, saying, "when she found out that this had happened last week, she was really traumatized. And I had to deal with trauma in my home."

Dr. Stanley McAllister, a prominent figure at the meeting, directed his frustration towards Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman, urging her to do more for the community.

He criticized the meeting's intent, saying, "It said it was for the community… nothing on the paper said it was for the family. If it was for the family, it should have been done in private."

McAllister's impassioned speech revealed the deep wounds that still festered within the community adding, "these are my feelings, and they are valid."

Tears flowed as unresolved questions hung in the air. A woman, overcome with emotion, prayed, "Thank you, Lord, for this pastor, God… He's hurting, God… We love him, God. Don't let anything happen to him, God." It was a plea to a higher power for solace in the midst of agonizing grief.

While clear solutions remained elusive during the meeting, one thing became evident—the pressing need for resources was at the heart of the community's frustration.