The Happy Acres Ranch daycare is still open the day after a 13-month-old boy died.

Police say the boy was put down for a nap Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., and when staff checked on him around 2:30 p.m., he was unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman who lives right across the street says she’s always heard great things about this daycare.

She is wondering what caused the child’s death.

It was a quiet day at the Happy Acres Ranch on Wednesday.

On its Facebook page—the center said in part, “when kids have been asking our staff questions today, we have been telling them it’s very sad but we love and want to protect all of them.”

“It’s just very strange to find out this child went to sleep and didn’t wake up,” Jeanette Boggan said.

Boggan has lived nearby for the past eight years. She does not have any children who go to the daycare, but she’s seen and heard positive things about it.

“When I get up in the morning, I hear the kids laughing and playing games, they seem in good spirits,” she said.

Police say the Department of Children and Families is doing its own investigation.

Investigators told First Coast News Tuesday that staff found the child in medical distress at 2:30 p.m.

First responders tried life-saving measures and the child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play.

Parents like Boggan remain curious about the child’s death

“To not know what happened or know why this child didn’t wake up, that’s even more hurting,” she said.

The Department of Children and Families says it cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. DCF said the daycare center has a gold seal, meaning it has not had any Class 1 or Class 2 violations, in the past two years. Class 1 and 2 violations are the most serious classes of violations.