Community creates music video to advocate for justice for Ahmaud Arbery

Travis Slim, who has organized several protests in honor of Arbery, created the song calling for DA Jackie Johnson to resign.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Chants for justice for Ahmaud Arbery echoed outside the Glynn County Courthouse Sunday.

"I just look at Ahmaud and it could've been anyone in my family just like it was him,” Travis Slim, the organizer of the rally, said. “If they did it to him, they would've done it to one of mine. I want to make sure we don't keep having Ahmauds or Ahmaud situations."

Slim is from Brunswick and has helped organize other protests and rallies for Arbery. He said he wants to reach the younger generation, asking them to continue to call for justice for Arbery. Sunday’s protest was part of a music video for a song Slim performed calling for Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson to resign.

“We’re trying to make sure the message gets out to all the crowds and the younger generation, and we know they like music, and so I wrote a song and we put a song together,” he said.

Johnson recused herself from the case due to conflicts of interest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking closer at Johnson’s office along with the DA of Ware County as part of its investigation into the case.

“What I’m trying to do is let people know no matter how big or small your city is, if you unite and be strong for the same purpose of a change, there’s power in numbers,” Slim said.

The Glynn County Sheriff and the mayor of Brunswick were at the protest as well.

“By all means, be peaceful,” Mayor Cornell L. Harvey said.

“Shout as loud as you want to. Be as aggressive as you want to, but do it in a very peaceful manner. Let’s make sure that we keep the pressure on getting justice for Ahmaud. That’s what we want here. Justice for Ahmaud,” Harvey said.