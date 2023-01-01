JFRD: One dead after second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach

The fire happened at the building formerly known as the Picasso Day Spa and Salon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year's Day, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews say they were dispatched around 6 a.m. to the corner of 1st Avenue North and 2nd Street N. in reference to a fire.

This is the building formerly known as the Picasso Day Spa and Salon.

Upon arrival, JFRD says they found heavy fire showing and began a search of the mixed-use building, which has a business on the first floor and a residential living space on the second floor. One person was located dead, JFRD says.

JFRD crews were able to save a dog from inside.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.