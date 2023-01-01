x
JFRD: One dead after second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach

The fire happened at the building formerly known as the Picasso Day Spa and Salon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year's Day, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews say they were dispatched around 6 a.m. to the corner of 1st Avenue North and 2nd Street N. in reference to a fire. 

This is the building formerly known as the Picasso Day Spa and Salon.

Upon arrival, JFRD says they found heavy fire showing and began a search of the mixed-use building, which has a business on the first floor and a residential living space on the second floor. One person was located dead, JFRD says. 

JFRD crews were able to save a dog from inside.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

