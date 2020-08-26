Commentary: The price of discrimination in real estate industry

I remember standing in the living room of our new home and the real estate agent telling my parents "The next door neighbors are moving out."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In the late 1990s, my parents bought a new house in East Texas. It was beautiful. A great neighborhood. It was close to my school. We loved it, but there was one problem. Some of the people who lived in that neighborhood did not want us there.

Why would they leave at the same time we were moving in? Was it just a coincidence? The answer is one I will never forget. It was because we were Black. A fact that was confirmed by the next-door neighbor's real estate agent. This was a predominately white neighborhood, and for the most part, it still is to this day.

At the time I knew it wasn't right,t but I didn't understand the magnitude of that comment until I was much older. Why would these people judge us simply by the color of our skin? They didn't know us. They never met us.

Tuesday, we featured a story about a Jacksonville family who believes racism played a part in the low appraisal of their home. I read your comments on social media. Some of them hurt me. I understand that this appraiser could have been terrible at their job, but as a Black person, I know the price we pay for discrimination. It is real. It may not happen to you. Be thankful for that, but it is an issue I think about every day of my life.

I can tell you everyone in our neighborhood didn't feel the same way. We had some great neighbors. I always choose to see the good in people, but I know the reality of the hatred that can live in the hearts of others.

I called my mother Tuesday to make sure I remembered this all correctly. It was more than 20 years ago. She told me I was correct and it's an unfortunate reality that plagues all Black families.