JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Right now, we're living in a time of uncertainty. A lot of you are anxious and afraid of what news the next day may bring.

The coronavirus is not only affecting us physically, but taking a toll on us financially. Businesses are shutting their doors and employees are out of work. We don't know right now when all of that will change.

If you're able to do so, I urge you to help your friend, family member or neighbor in need.

I want you to think about that bartender who was saving up their tips to buy a reliable car or that waiter who was working day and night just to make ends meet. We can't forget our cashiers, stockers and other workers at our grocery stores who are working around the clock to put what they can on the shelves. Last, but not least, we can't forget our doctors, nurses and first responders who are on the front lines of this pandemic.

You may not have much to give yourself, but what you can give -- whether it be money, a hot meal or just an encouraging word -- I ask that you please do it. You may think your small act of kindness is insignificant, but trust me, it can mean the world to someone else.

