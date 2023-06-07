Presale tickets available for Matt Rife comedy tour

Matt Rife will perform in Jacksonville at the Moran Theater on October 7.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comedian Matt Rife will make a stop on the First Coast during his 'ProbleMATTic World Tour'. The tour will run throughout 2023 and into 2024.

Presale for Rife's tickets started on June 6 and will continue through June 9, when general ticket sales begin. Click here to purchase tickets.

Rife will perform in Jacksonville at the Moran Theater on October 7. The River City isn't the comedians only stop in Florida - Rife will perform in Orlando, St. Petersburg and Hollywood, Florida, as well.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” said Rife.

“I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

Rife self-produced his first comedy special, entitled 'Only Fans', in 2021. In April, the comedian released his second stand-up special 'Matthew Steven Rife'.

The comedian has rose in popularity through his Youtube, viral Instagram Reels and TikToks.