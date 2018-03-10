JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Come pig out on authentic Italian food and help us save the tatas! Jacksonville's Italian American Club is cooking up everything from giant meatballs to chicken parmesan to Italian sweets for its annual Festa Italiana.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on 2838 Westberry Road. That's just off San Jose not far from I-295. You can purchase food tickets at the event. There is no admission charge.

James Ranieri, club leader, says his group wants to support our Buddy Bus project, so they'll have our Buddy Bras at the Festa event. Each bra is a 20 dollar donation

First Coast News and Baptist/MD Anderson Cancer Center are teaming up to raise one million dollars to buy the Buddy Bus. It would be a mobile mammography unit to serve six local counties.

Right now less than 50 percent of women get regular mammograms.

If your group wants to do a fundraiser, email Jeannie Blaylock. She's love to put you on TV. jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com

